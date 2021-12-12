Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells 11,464 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $402,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $418,555.72.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $627,145.92.

On Thursday, November 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $651,099.41.

On Thursday, October 14th, Michael Rice sold 3,215 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $128,503.55.

On Thursday, October 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $464,743.55.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $465,660.43.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael Rice sold 907 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $39,109.84.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $2,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

