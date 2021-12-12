Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells 31,468 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $314,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Michael Stock sold 120,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $1,567,200.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Michael Stock sold 77,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,014,860.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $519,010.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $2,003,540.00.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRT. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.62.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

