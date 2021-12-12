Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $71.58 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.63.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,610 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.