Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insperity by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 156,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Insperity by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Insperity by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

NSP stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $601,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,145,179. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.