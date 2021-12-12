Insured Finance Achieves Market Cap of $1.93 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $4,706.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0586 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00057703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.31 or 0.08041556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00079160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00057841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,684.41 or 0.99952212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,889,495 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

