Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.83. Approximately 20,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 56,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.81.

ITR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 target price on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.14.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.