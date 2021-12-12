Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067,667 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,730,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average is $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

