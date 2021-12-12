Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 123.8% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,301,000. Finally, Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 37,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

