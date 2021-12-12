Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at $18,785,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at $4,588,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 224,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 59,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 218.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 52,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $96.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.70 and a 1-year high of $98.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPAR. Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $94,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,869 shares of company stock worth $5,506,652. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

