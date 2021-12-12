InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Shares Up 4.2%

InvenTrust Properties Corp (NYSE:IVT) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $27.34. 12,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 484,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile (NYSE:IVT)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties include grocery-anchored community and neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 20004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.