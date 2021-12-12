Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Holdings Trimmed by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,819 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $26.35 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17.

