Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Holdings Decreased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Invesco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 253,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Invesco by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

