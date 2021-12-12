Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 323,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

