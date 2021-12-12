Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 15.6% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $398.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $384.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

