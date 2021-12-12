Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
