Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives $16.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISBC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $353,331,000 after buying an additional 477,801 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,536,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,861,000 after purchasing an additional 235,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,189,000 after purchasing an additional 813,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 630,454 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,606. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

