Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 1,780 call options on the company. This is an increase of 790% compared to the average volume of 200 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,589 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 175,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 32,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $53.05 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

