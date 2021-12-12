Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 120.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IONS. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,462 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,969,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,117,000 after purchasing an additional 946,011 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,837,000 after buying an additional 590,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,850,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

