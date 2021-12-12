iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.iRobot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$ EPS.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $67.19 on Friday. iRobot has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.30.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iRobot stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.13% of iRobot worth $29,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

