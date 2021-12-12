iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Lifted by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 10.7% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $43,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after buying an additional 58,519 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 113,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $54.56 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98.

