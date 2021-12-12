iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average of $75.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.