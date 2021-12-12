iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Position Lifted by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

ICLN stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

