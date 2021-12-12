iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 299,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,282,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,103,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the period.

IWV stock opened at $275.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.79. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.95 and a fifty-two week high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

