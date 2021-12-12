J.Jill (JILL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $2.33. The company had revenue of $159.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect J.Jill to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.61. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Webb bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $28,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at $429,713.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Claire Spofford bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $81,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $273,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 271.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

