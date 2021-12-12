J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,779,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,617,000 after acquiring an additional 670,372 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,898,000 after acquiring an additional 451,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,014,647,000 after acquiring an additional 381,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $642.51 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $666.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $253.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $617.25 and a 200 day moving average of $558.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

