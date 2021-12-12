J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,892,000 after buying an additional 176,199 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,262,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,218,000 after buying an additional 445,634 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after buying an additional 274,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after buying an additional 492,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,312,000 after buying an additional 1,365,190 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HTA opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on HTA. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

