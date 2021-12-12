Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $654.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $639.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.18. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

