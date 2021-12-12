Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $353,000 Stake in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Bank of South Carolina worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is presently 55.74%.

Bank of South Carolina Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

