Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $393,000 in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $113,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.