Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,541 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after buying an additional 462,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,179,292,000 after buying an additional 387,898 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after buying an additional 753,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,118 shares of company stock worth $34,729,854 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $116.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.55. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

