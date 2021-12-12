James Engelhart Sells 35,000 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of BHVN stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.85. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.00.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.22 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after buying an additional 919,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after buying an additional 908,024 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,251,000 after buying an additional 518,251 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,537,000 after buying an additional 360,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,939,000 after buying an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
About Biohaven Pharmaceutical
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
