James Engelhart Sells 35,000 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.85. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHVN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after buying an additional 919,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after buying an additional 908,024 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,251,000 after buying an additional 518,251 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,537,000 after buying an additional 360,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,939,000 after buying an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

