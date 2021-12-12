Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $17,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in ASML by 14.3% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ASML by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ASML by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML opened at $781.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $798.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $771.76. The firm has a market cap of $320.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $451.84 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 22.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

