Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 68.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $725,000.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $261.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.84 and a 52-week high of $266.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.07.

