Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 46,744 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,744 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $14,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $46.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60.

