Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $12,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,367,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,729,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,171,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $171.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $174.90. The company has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.