Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€109.00” Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($122.47) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HelloFresh presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €93.29 ($104.82).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €74.22 ($83.39) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €83.56. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a 52-week high of €97.50 ($109.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.