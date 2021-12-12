JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $36,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,965 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,117 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $184.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $107.96 and a 12-month high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. Truist lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

