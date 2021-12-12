JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $51,000 Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 39.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $5.78 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

