JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $63,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,436 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after acquiring an additional 968,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after buying an additional 757,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after buying an additional 648,835 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BTI stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

