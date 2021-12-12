JJJ Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 80,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 272,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $177.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.19 and a 200 day moving average of $161.82. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.50 and a fifty-two week high of $181.89.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

