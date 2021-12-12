Joseph Baratta Sells 37,500 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00.

Shares of BX stock opened at $133.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.47 and a 200-day moving average of $119.09. The company has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,821,923,000 after buying an additional 869,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,597,114,000 after purchasing an additional 121,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

