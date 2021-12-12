JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

YY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get JOYY alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam acquired a new position in JOYY in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in JOYY by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in JOYY in the second quarter valued at $132,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JOYY by 44.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 79.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

JOYY stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.91. 673,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,938. JOYY has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average is $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JOYY will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -97.13%.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.