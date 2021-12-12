JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Price Target to €260.00

VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €240.00 ($269.66) to €260.00 ($292.13) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VGP in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of VGP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VGPBF opened at $268.86 on Friday. VGP has a 1-year low of $201.20 and a 1-year high of $296.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.21.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

