JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $131.90 on Wednesday. Soitec has a 1-year low of $82.70 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.79.
About Soitec
See Also: What are CEFs?
Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.