JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $131.90 on Wednesday. Soitec has a 1-year low of $82.70 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.79.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

