JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to Neutral

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SUBCY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $7.15 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

