JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Price Target to CHF 53

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 54 to CHF 53 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

HCMLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Holcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Holcim from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holcim has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Holcim has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

