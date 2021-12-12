JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,909,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $472.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

