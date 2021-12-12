JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $83.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.90.

Shares of XOM opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $266.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 183.3% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 56,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 36,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 4,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

