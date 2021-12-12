JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 95.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000.

BATS JPST opened at $50.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68.

