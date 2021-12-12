Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 233,210 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 135.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

